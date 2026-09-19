Local & Community
’90s Fashion Makes a Comeback as Gen Z Embraces Retro Styles
Fashion trends associated with the decade are once again showing up in stores, on city streets and on runways, giving Gen X and older millennials a serious case of déjà vu while younger shoppers discover the looks for the first time.
Rugby shirts, straight-leg jeans, chunky sneakers, baby tees, plaid and other ’90s staples are finding new audiences. Vogue has highlighted the renewed interest in ’90s denim, including straight-leg styles associated with celebrities such as Princess Diana and Julia Roberts.
The influence is also showing up on fashion runways. Vogue recently identified sporty striped rugby shirts and collegiate-inspired styles among notable trends for 2026.
For some shoppers, the appeal comes from familiar pop-culture references. Television shows and movies from the era continue to reach younger audiences through streaming, while social media has helped revive interest in the decade's celebrities and fashion.
Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy’s minimalist style, including white button-down shirts and streamlined silhouettes, has received renewed attention. So have the looks associated with the era’s supermodels, including Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell and Claudia Schiffer.
The decade covered plenty of ground stylistically. There was polished minimalism, the bold glamour associated with designers such as Gianni Versace, and the grunge movement represented by bands including Nirvana, Pearl Jam and Alice in Chains.
Flannel shirts, combat boots, chokers and darker makeup looks are among the styles being revisited.
The resurgence also connects with the popularity of secondhand shopping. Vintage retailers and resale platforms have become another way younger consumers can find authentic pieces from the decade.
And fashion brands are leaning into the nostalgia. A J.Crew collaboration showcased classic ’90s-inspired pieces including rugby shirts, chinos and jeans, while other retailers are bringing back heritage styles associated with the period.
The revival doesn't mean every ’90s trend is returning exactly as it appeared the first time. Designers and consumers are mixing recognizable pieces with contemporary silhouettes and styling.
That may be part of what makes the trend familiar to people who lived through the decade while still giving younger shoppers a way to make it their own.
For anyone who remembers the ’90s the first time around, seeing flannel, straight-leg denim, rugby shirts and chunky sneakers back on the shelves can feel less like a new trend and more like a trip through the closet.
Explore: NBCPalmSprings.com, where we are connecting the Valley.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 19, 2026
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