Morongo Powwow Celebrates Native American Culture and Tradition

A celebration of Native American heritage and tradition is bringing people together next weekend at the Morongo Band of Mission Indians.

The Morongo Band of Mission Indians will host its 35th annual powwow, welcoming tribal members and visitors for a celebration centered on Native American culture, music, dance and community.

Each day will feature a vibrant display of color and sound, with hundreds of dancers wearing traditional regalia.

The celebration will also include traditional bird songs and jingle dress dancing, highlighting traditions passed down through generations.

The annual gathering provides an opportunity to honor tribal elders while teaching younger generations about their heritage and traditions.

The Morongo Band of Mission Indians has described its annual powwow as a way to share tribal heritage with future generations. Last year's 34th annual Morongo Thunder & Lightning Powwow drew more than 30,000 spectators, with more than 900 dancers and 20 drum groups from across the United States and Canada. morongo.com

Organizers are inviting the public to experience the traditions, festivities and hospitality of the Morongo community during this year's celebration.

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