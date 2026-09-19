Palm Springs AIDS Memorial Gets $100,000 Matching Gift From DAP Health

A major fundraising boost is helping move the Palm Springs AIDS Memorial closer to completion.

DAP Health has announced a $100,000 matching gift for the memorial, meaning every new donation will be matched dollar for dollar, up to $100,000.

The memorial is currently under construction in Downtown Park and is scheduled to be unveiled December 1, 2026, on World AIDS Day.

The Palm Springs AIDS Memorial Task Force says approximately $200,000 remains to complete fundraising for the memorial and its accompanying Online Experience. The project has received support from the City of Palm Springs, along with about 900 individuals, businesses and community organizations.

The memorial will provide a permanent place for people to gather, remember and reflect on the impact of HIV and AIDS in the community.

It will honor people who lost their lives to HIV/AIDS while also recognizing long-term survivors, family members, friends, caregivers, health care workers, advocates and others who supported the community throughout the crisis.

DAP Health CEO David Brinkman said the organization’s support is rooted in its history of serving people affected by the AIDS crisis.

The Palm Springs AIDS Memorial Task Force says DAP Health has supported the project from its early stages and has served as its fiscal agent.

Task force spokesman Dan Spencer said the new matching gift gives community members an opportunity to double the impact of their contributions as fundraising enters its final phase.

With the December 1 dedication approaching, organizers are encouraging supporters to contribute to help complete both the physical memorial and its online experience.

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