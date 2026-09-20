Cathedral City Police Make 15 Arrests During Mongols Gathering

Cathedral City police made 15 arrests during a 12-hour enforcement operation Friday as members of the Mongols Motorcycle Club gathered in the Coachella Valley.

The department said the operation was part of a broader multi-agency response to the group's annual gathering at the DoubleTree by Hilton Golf Resort Palm Springs in Cathedral City. Police had been preparing for the event for weeks alongside the Riverside County Sheriff's Office, California Highway Patrol and other agencies.

According to police, the 15 arrests involved narcotics violations, possession of stolen property, driving with a suspended license and outstanding warrants. Three of the arrests involved weapons violations, and officers recovered three handguns. M

Officers also issued 42 citations and had five vehicles stored or impounded during the operation.

The increased police presence comes as the Mongols hold their annual meeting in Cathedral City from Sept. 18 through Sept. 20.

Cathedral City Police Chief Rick Sanchez said the department had been coordinating with regional law enforcement partners ahead of the gathering.

“This is a documented outlaw motorcycle gang, and we are treating it that way,” Sanchez said in a statement released before the event.

The U.S. Department of Justice identifies the Mongols Motorcycle Club as an outlaw motorcycle gang. City officials have emphasized that the Cathedral City gathering was a private booking between the event organizers and the DoubleTree resort. The city said it did not invite or sponsor the event and had no role in arranging it.

Roughly 1,000 Mongols members attended the group's annual meeting at Hotel Zoso in Palm Springs in October 2025. Palm Springs police reported 22 arrests and the seizure of nine firearms during that gathering. KESQ

Cathedral City police have maintained increased patrols throughout the weekend and say the operation is intended to help maintain public safety and allow officers to respond quickly if needed.

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