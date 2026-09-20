Coachella Valley Blood Drive Aims to Boost Local Hospital Blood Supply

Coachella Valley community groups are teaming up with LifeStream Blood Bank for a community blood drive aimed at helping replenish the local blood supply.

LifeStream is the primary blood provider for Coachella Valley hospitals, meaning donations collected through the campaign can help patients receiving care throughout the region.

Organizers say donated blood can help accident victims, cancer patients, babies in neonatal intensive care units and other patients who rely on blood products.

“Every donation that is made today stays within the Valley and helps patients,” an organizer said.

The campaign comes as organizers say the area's blood supply is currently at about a one- to one-and-a-half-day supply.

The goal is to collect at least 100 donations, which organizers say would help increase the supply available to area hospitals.

The blood drive is also connected to September's Hunger Action Month. Organizers are making a donation to FIND Food Bank based on the number of blood donations collected during the campaign.

The effort is designed to connect two community needs — helping maintain the local blood supply while supporting hunger-relief efforts in the Coachella Valley.

Organizers are encouraging residents who are eligible to donate blood to take part and help keep hospital shelves stocked.

Explore: NBCPalmSprings.com, where we are connecting the Valley.