Living Desert Wildlife Ranger Challenge Supports Black Mambas Conservation

Visitors at The Living Desert stepped into the shoes of wildlife rangers Saturday while supporting conservation efforts thousands of miles away.

The Palm Desert zoo and gardens hosted its annual Wildlife Ranger Challenge, an event that raises support for wildlife conservation and the Black Mambas Anti-Poaching Unit in South Africa.

Participants at The Living Desert completed a 2.1-mile walk or run, representing the 21-kilometer challenge being completed by ranger teams across Africa.

The Black Mambas are an all-woman anti-poaching unit created by Transfrontier Africa. The team works to protect wildlife in the Olifants West Nature Reserve, part of the Greater Kruger National Park, while empowering women from local communities in South Africa.

The Living Desert supports conservation programs in Southern and Eastern Africa and works with partners on efforts including social science research, environmental education and behavior-change campaigns.

Saturday's event also included a presentation from Black Mambas founder Craig Spencer and a virtual question-and-answer session with members of the ranger team.

The Living Desert said net proceeds from the event benefit its conservation programs with Transfrontier Africa and the Black Mambas. A matching fund also doubled the impact of contributions made through the challenge.

The event gives local residents an opportunity to connect directly with conservation work beyond the Coachella Valley while supporting the rangers who protect wildlife in South Africa.

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