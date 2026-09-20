Paleta Festival Celebrates Mexican Culture, Music and Sweet Treats in Hemet

A new festival celebrating Mexican culture and one of its most popular frozen treats is bringing food, music and community together in Hemet this weekend.

The Paleta Festival is taking over the historic Ramona Bowl Amphitheatre for two days of family entertainment, live music, mariachi performances, folklórico dancing, paletas and ice cream. Organizers describe it as Southern California’s first-ever ice cream and paleta festival.

The festival was founded by Coachella Valley native Jose Esparza, who said he wanted to create an event that celebrates Hispanic and Latino culture while giving families a place to gather and enjoy the outdoors.

Esparza said the idea grew from his experience living in the Coachella Valley and wanting to bring the fun of an ice cream experience to a cooler setting.

“When I came to the bowl, I just fell in love with the sights,” Esparza said. “I just thought we should bring it here.”

The Ramona Bowl, located at 27400 Ramona Bowl Road, has been home to the long-running outdoor production of “Ramona” since 1923.

The Paleta Festival is introducing the historic venue to a new audience while highlighting Mexican heritage through food, music and entertainment.

The festival runs Saturday and Sunday from 3 to 10 p.m. each day. In addition to paletas and ice cream, organizers say visitors can experience live music, mariachi performances, escaramuza, folklórico dancers and other family entertainment.

For Esparza, the event is about more than a frozen dessert.

“We’re really celebrating and supporting a Palm Springs resident with a big dream about celebrating Hispanic and Latino roots in the Inland Empire,” he said.

The festival continues Sunday at the Ramona Bowl, giving families another opportunity to enjoy the food, music and cultural celebrations.