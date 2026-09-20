Riverside County Faces Refiled Complaint Over $2.4 Million Contract

The Walter Clark Legal Group has refiled a complaint against Riverside County alleging that taxpayer and county funds were improperly used in connection with a $2.4 million consulting contract.

The complaint names Riverside County Executive Officer Jeff Van Wagenen and alleges that the county improperly structured the contract as a sole-source agreement with Kristen Hansen, a consultant based in Texas, to help keep Riverside County Animal Services operating.

Attorney Dan Bolton, who is representing the Walter Clark Legal Group, alleges that the county did not establish an emergency that would have justified bypassing the normal contracting process.

Riverside County said it is addressing the complaint but is limited in the information it can provide while the matter proceeds.

In a statement, the county said the amended allegations are similar to claims that were previously dismissed by a judge in a related case known as Woodruff v. Getty.

“It is important to note, however, that the amended allegations in this case are very similar to the allegations that were dismissed by a judge in a related case known as Woodruff v. Getty,” the county said. “We will present information and relevant facts during the court process.”

The refiled complaint seeks to have Van Wagenen repay money that was paid to Hansen under the contract, according to the allegations.

The complaint's allegations have not been proven in court, and Riverside County has disputed the claims by pointing to the dismissal of similar allegations in the related case.

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