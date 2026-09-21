Average Riverside County Gas Price Rises To Highest Amount Since 2023

RIVERSIDE (CNS) - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular

gasoline in Riverside County rose today to its highest amount since Oct. 2,

2023, increasing 1.9 cents to $6.112, extending its streak of increases to 34

consecutive days.



The average price has risen 59.2 cents over the past 34 days,

including 1.8 cents Sunday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price

Information Service. It is 17.7 cents more than one week ago, 57.3 cents higher

than one month ago and $1.507 greater than one year ago.



The average price has increased $1.561 since the start of the joint

U.S./Israel war on Iran on Feb. 28, which sent oil prices higher and

drastically accelerated increases at the gas pump.



An increase of two-tenths of a cent to $4.786 extended the run of

rising national average prices to 21 in 22 days. It has risen 40.1 cents over

the past 22 days, including one-tenth of a cent Sunday.



The national average price increased five consecutive days, dropped

two-tenths of a cent Sept. 5 and resumed rising the following day. It is 16.2

cents more than one week ago, 36.9 cents higher than one month ago and $1.295

greater than one year ago.



The national average price has increased $1.496 since the attack on Iran.



The national average price is at its highest amount this late in the

calendar year, according to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at

GasBuddy, which provides real-time gas price information from more than 150,000

stations.



Copyright 2026, City News Service, Inc.