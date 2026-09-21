Local & Community
California Diesel Prices Hit Record $8.42 as Energy Costs Rise
California’s average diesel price reached an all-time high Sunday, climbing to $8.42 per gallon as the war in Iran continues to drive up energy costs.
AAA reported the statewide average at about $8.42 per gallon Sunday, with prices remaining near that level Monday.
Since the war with Iran began nearly seven months ago, diesel prices in California have increased by more than 55%.
The record prices are creating added pressure for truck drivers and other people who rely on diesel to keep their businesses moving.
“This is getting outrageous because the more that we're putting into these trucks, the less is going in our pockets,” one Coachella Valley truck driver said. “We have families to feed like everybody else. If we can't fuel, then people can't get their goods.”
The cost of filling a truck can quickly add up, with drivers often putting significant amounts of fuel into their tanks at a time.
“I’m sorry for the truck drivers because they put 200 gallons each time,” another person said.
Drivers and consumers using regular gasoline are also facing elevated prices.
AAA reported Monday that regular gasoline was averaging about $6.16 per gallon in Riverside County.
The statewide average for regular gasoline was also about $6.17 per gallon Monday, according to AAA.
The higher fuel costs are being felt throughout the transportation industry, where diesel is a major operating expense for truck drivers moving goods across California and the country.
For Coachella Valley drivers, the record prices are adding another financial challenge as they try to balance the cost of fuel with household expenses and the cost of operating their vehicles.
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By: NBC Palm Springs
September 21, 2026
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