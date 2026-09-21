Cathedral City Police Make 20 Arrests During Mongols Gathering

Cathedral City police say 20 people were arrested during two days of high-visibility enforcement conducted as the Mongols Motorcycle Club held its annual gathering in the Coachella Valley.

The enforcement operations took place Friday and Saturday, with arrests involving narcotics violations, possession of stolen property and outstanding warrants, among other charges.

Police say six of the arrests involved weapons violations. Officers also seized six handguns during the two-day operation.

In addition to the arrests, officers issued 77 citations and had 14 vehicles stored or impounded.

Cathedral City Police say the department spent four weeks preparing for the gathering and coordinating with the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, California Highway Patrol and other law enforcement agencies.

The Mongols held their gathering at the DoubleTree by Hilton Golf Resort Palm Springs in Cathedral City from Friday through Sunday. City officials previously said the event was a private booking between the organizers and the resort and that the city did not invite, sponsor or participate in the gathering.

Police Chief Rick Sanchez said before the event that the Mongols are classified as a documented outlaw motorcycle gang by the U.S. Department of Justice.

The department increased patrols throughout the city during the gathering as part of the multi-agency enforcement effort.

Police have not indicated how many of those arrested were connected to the Mongols Motorcycle Club.

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