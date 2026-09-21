Coachella Expands Business Resources With New Community Center

Coachella businesses and entrepreneurs will soon have greater access to training, workspace and other resources without having to leave the community for assistance.

The City of Coachella and the Greater Coachella Valley Chamber of Commerce are expanding services at the Coachella Community Business and Resource Center through a new partnership designed to provide more local support for business owners and entrepreneurs.

The Coachella City Council recently approved an annual $50,000 service agreement with the Chamber for the expanded program.

Once fully implemented, the center will operate four days a week from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and provide free access to shared desks and workspace, basic printing, conference and meeting space and Chamber staff who can assist businesses and connect them with additional resources.

Programs will focus on topics including marketing, workforce development, access to capital, technology, business growth, employment regulations and government contracting.

The goal is to bring more business services directly into the Coachella community and reduce the need for local entrepreneurs to travel elsewhere for assistance.

“This partnership gives us the opportunity to take what we have traditionally done for the Coachella business community and build something much more comprehensive around it,” Greater Coachella Valley Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Brandon Marley said.

Coachella Mayor Frank Figueroa said the expanded center will give businesses and entrepreneurs a central location to receive assistance, participate in training, connect with partners and access professional workspace.

Implementation of the expanded program is underway, with the Chamber transitioning its Coachella office into the Community Business and Resource Center over the coming months. Additional information about workspace availability, workshops and other resources will be announced as the program develops.

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