Coachella Valley Jewish Communities Observe Yom Kippur

Jewish communities across the Coachella Valley gathered to observe Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement and the holiest and most solemn day of the year in Judaism.

At Sun City Jewish Services in Palm Desert, community members came together for services centered on prayer, reflection and forgiveness.

Yom Kippur marks the conclusion of the 10 days of penitence that begin with Rosh Hashanah and the start of the Jewish New Year. The observance lasts approximately 25 hours and traditionally includes fasting and other restrictions along with extended periods of prayer.

A central theme of Yom Kippur is seeking forgiveness, both from God and from other people.

"This is a day where we ask for forgiveness from one another. We ask forgiveness from God. We ask forgiveness from each person," a speaker at the Palm Desert service said.

The speaker explained that Jewish tradition calls on people to personally seek forgiveness from those they may have wronged during the previous year.

"The Talmud tells us that we're supposed, in order to get forgiveness, we have to go to the person against whom we might have sinned," the speaker said. "So we ask that person to forgive us for what we've done in the past year."

For those observing in the Coachella Valley, Yom Kippur concludes Sunday evening at approximately 7:20 p.m., bringing the 25-hour period of fasting, prayer and reflection to an end.

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