Local & Community
Desert Regional Lawsuit Raises Questions Over More Than $1 Million in Residency Grants
Desert Regional Medical Center is suing a local medical group and two physicians over allegations involving more than $1 million in public funding connected to medical residency programs in the Coachella Valley.
The lawsuit names Desert Physicians Medical Group, or DPMG, along with Dr. Tae Kim and Dr. Gemma Kim.
According to the lawsuit, more than $120,000 in Song-Brown funding was provided to DPMG between October 2022 and January 2025 to support Desert Regional's residency programs. The hospital alleges the money was not transferred to its accounts or properly accounted for.
The lawsuit also raises questions about more than $1 million in grant funding from the Desert Healthcare District.
In 2023, the district approved a $1,057,396 grant for DPMG to purchase and operate a second mobile medical clinic serving underserved communities. The lawsuit alleges the grant application included $240,000 annually for resident salaries, even though Desert Regional says the hospital was already paying those residents.
The lawsuit further alleges that DPMG did not maintain required records related to other grants, including CalMedForce funding. Desert Regional says the loss of three grants prevented the hospital from accessing $360,000 in additional funding. Court documents cited in reporting indicate a termination letter referenced missing documentation, but that does not establish that the Kims took the money or caused the missing records.
The lawsuit also includes allegations involving professional liability insurance records for two physicians. Desert Regional alleges that documents provided during a compliance review falsely indicated malpractice coverage existed. The defendants dispute the allegations.
The case goes beyond funding. Desert Regional has also alleged problems involving resident supervision, scheduling, medical records and other aspects of the residency programs. Those claims have not been proven in court.
Desert Regional has said it does not comment on active litigation but is confident in its position and the judicial process.
An attorney representing the Kims and DPMG said the defendants deny the allegations and intend to defend the case. DPMG has also filed its own lawsuit against Desert Regional and related parties.
A trial-setting conference in the case is scheduled for Oct. 30.
The legal proceedings will determine the facts surrounding the competing allegations.
Explore: NBCPalmSprings.com, where we are connecting the Valley.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 21, 2026
Latest Instagram Posts
As fall approaches, it’s time to start thinking about your annual flu shot. The CDC recommends flu vaccination every season for nearly everyone 6 months and older, and September or October is generally the ideal time for most people to get vaccinated. The 2026-27 flu vaccines have been updated to target the strains expected to circulate this season. There’s also a new option this year: Moderna’s mFLUSIVA, the first FDA-approved mRNA flu vaccine, for adults 50 and older. Talk with your health care provider about which flu vaccine is right for you and make a plan to get vaccinated this fall. Learn more about DAP Health at DAPHealth.org. #FluSeason #FluShot #FluVaccine #DAPHealth #CoachellaValley #PalmSprings #Health #Wellness #NBCPalmSprings
Murder Suspect Vicky Kim was set to appear in court at the Larson Justice Center today following her recent medical clearance to appear in court, but refused. However, she may be forced to appear should she refuse again. Stay tuned with NBC Palm Springs as we follow the latest developments of this case #VickyKim #arraignment #courtupdate #riversidecounty
🚨 20 ARRESTS. 6 GUNS SEIZED. Cathedral City Police report 20 arrests and six handgun seizures following two days of enforcement tied to a Mongols Motorcycle Club gathering. Police also issued 77 citations and impounded 14 vehicles. The operation involved multiple law enforcement agencies and was four weeks in the making. #CathedralCity #BreakingNews #Mongols #CoachellaValley #PublicSafety
Social Time with Thalia & Jerry: last day of summer!
Who makes the NBC Top 3, winner will be announced Sunday night on NBC Palm Springs, with the player who makes the number one spot winning a $250 prize from @hondaofthedesert! Comment below if it will be 1 Silias Bloodworth with the scoop and score, 2) Eusebio Gallo with the kickoff touchdown, 3) Keymorie Rogers with the throw on the run, 4) Damian Durinzi with the rushing TD, or 5) Mario Gallo with the dot towards the endzone #fypage #fridaynightlights #football #hondaofthedesert #highschoolfootball
Hundreds gathered outside the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., for the “Hands Around the Kennedy Center” rally, protesting President Donald Trump’s handling of the performing arts center. The demonstration came after the Kennedy Center board voted to close the facility for repairs and amid an ongoing dispute over the center’s future. Actress and singer Lynda Carter was among those who addressed the crowd. apnews.com Watch the latest video on NBC Palm Springs.
Alice B. has announced it’s closing its doors. It’s cozy atmosphere and unique seasonal menu made it a must try and even landed it in the Michelin guide. @susanfeniger and @marysuemilliken left their mark on the desert over at Living Out and it will be missed. Here’s a clip from one of our last interviews with Susan.
Cathedral City City Council votes to rename “LGBT+ Days” to “Cathedral City Pride”. The council approved the change in a 5-0 vote during its latest meeting, updating the official name of the city’s annual celebration. Stay tuned with NBC Palm Springs to see what this means to the Coachella Valley Community #CathedralCity #pride #CityCouncil #CoachellaValley #LocalNews
Discover the Coachella Valley with the Everything Palm Springs app. From iconic attractions and hidden gems to local restaurants, shops, entertainment and even filming locations, the map-based app is designed to help both visitors and locals find more of what the desert has to offer. Creator Lindsay Kinkle is also expanding the app with video tours and narrated guides, giving users another way to explore Palm Springs and the surrounding communities. Local businesses like Buena Matcha are also getting a chance to connect with new customers through the platform. As Lindsay says, there’s so much to do and enjoy here — you just have to know where to look. #PalmSprings #CoachellaValley #EverythingPalmSprings #PalmSpringsApp #VisitPalmSprings DesertLife LocalBusiness CoachellaValleyBusiness NBCPalmSprings
Social Time with Thalia & Jerry