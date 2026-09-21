Drought and Heat Push Up Costs for Cattle Producers and Beef Prices

If you've noticed higher prices at the grocery store meat counter, weather may be part of the reason.

Drought conditions across cattle-producing regions have made it more expensive to raise livestock, adding pressure to beef prices.

At Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, Beef Operations Manager Aaron Lazanoff says it has been a particularly hot and dry summer.

"It's definitely been a drier, hotter summer than we've had in the past," Lazanoff said.

When drought dries up pastures, there is less grass available for cattle, forcing producers to spend more on feed. Lazanoff said his operation typically reduces its cattle numbers when conditions become difficult.

Water is another challenge.

"With the heat, a lot of our springs sometimes will struggle," Lazanoff said. "The most important thing we do is make sure they have good water."

Cal Poly has some irrigated pasture, but Lazanoff said water is limited on the Central Coast.

"We're looking at one of our few little irrigated pastures that we have that does require water, which we don't have a lot of because of the lack of water in the Central Coast," he said.

Lazanoff said weather is not the only factor affecting beef prices, but it is an important part of the pricing picture.

"The more rain, the more green grass we have, generally the better the cattle weigh at the end of the year," he said.

A wetter winter could provide some relief if pastures recover and producers are able to reduce some of their feed costs.

"It just allows us to be a little more flexible with our cow herd and timing and calving," Lazanoff said.

Until then, cattle producers continue to deal with the lasting effects of drought and extreme heat.

Kai Beach reports for NBC Palm Springs.

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