Local & Community
Drought and Heat Push Up Costs for Cattle Producers and Beef Prices
If you've noticed higher prices at the grocery store meat counter, weather may be part of the reason.
Drought conditions across cattle-producing regions have made it more expensive to raise livestock, adding pressure to beef prices.
At Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, Beef Operations Manager Aaron Lazanoff says it has been a particularly hot and dry summer.
"It's definitely been a drier, hotter summer than we've had in the past," Lazanoff said.
When drought dries up pastures, there is less grass available for cattle, forcing producers to spend more on feed. Lazanoff said his operation typically reduces its cattle numbers when conditions become difficult.
Water is another challenge.
"With the heat, a lot of our springs sometimes will struggle," Lazanoff said. "The most important thing we do is make sure they have good water."
Cal Poly has some irrigated pasture, but Lazanoff said water is limited on the Central Coast.
"We're looking at one of our few little irrigated pastures that we have that does require water, which we don't have a lot of because of the lack of water in the Central Coast," he said.
Lazanoff said weather is not the only factor affecting beef prices, but it is an important part of the pricing picture.
"The more rain, the more green grass we have, generally the better the cattle weigh at the end of the year," he said.
A wetter winter could provide some relief if pastures recover and producers are able to reduce some of their feed costs.
"It just allows us to be a little more flexible with our cow herd and timing and calving," Lazanoff said.
Until then, cattle producers continue to deal with the lasting effects of drought and extreme heat.
Kai Beach reports for NBC Palm Springs.
Explore: NBCPalmSprings.com, where we are connecting the Valley.
By: Kai Beech
September 21, 2026
Latest Instagram Posts
Murder Suspect Vicky Kim was set to appear in court at the Larson Justice Center today following her recent medical clearance to appear in court, but refused. However, she may be forced to appear should she refuse again. Stay tuned with NBC Palm Springs as we follow the latest developments of this case #VickyKim #arraignment #courtupdate #riversidecounty
🚨 20 ARRESTS. 6 GUNS SEIZED. Cathedral City Police report 20 arrests and six handgun seizures following two days of enforcement tied to a Mongols Motorcycle Club gathering. Police also issued 77 citations and impounded 14 vehicles. The operation involved multiple law enforcement agencies and was four weeks in the making. #CathedralCity #BreakingNews #Mongols #CoachellaValley #PublicSafety
Social Time with Thalia & Jerry: last day of summer!
Who makes the NBC Top 3, winner will be announced Sunday night on NBC Palm Springs, with the player who makes the number one spot winning a $250 prize from @hondaofthedesert! Comment below if it will be 1 Silias Bloodworth with the scoop and score, 2) Eusebio Gallo with the kickoff touchdown, 3) Keymorie Rogers with the throw on the run, 4) Damian Durinzi with the rushing TD, or 5) Mario Gallo with the dot towards the endzone #fypage #fridaynightlights #football #hondaofthedesert #highschoolfootball
Hundreds gathered outside the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., for the “Hands Around the Kennedy Center” rally, protesting President Donald Trump’s handling of the performing arts center. The demonstration came after the Kennedy Center board voted to close the facility for repairs and amid an ongoing dispute over the center’s future. Actress and singer Lynda Carter was among those who addressed the crowd. apnews.com Watch the latest video on NBC Palm Springs.
Alice B. has announced it’s closing its doors. It’s cozy atmosphere and unique seasonal menu made it a must try and even landed it in the Michelin guide. @susanfeniger and @marysuemilliken left their mark on the desert over at Living Out and it will be missed. Here’s a clip from one of our last interviews with Susan.
Cathedral City City Council votes to rename “LGBT+ Days” to “Cathedral City Pride”. The council approved the change in a 5-0 vote during its latest meeting, updating the official name of the city’s annual celebration. Stay tuned with NBC Palm Springs to see what this means to the Coachella Valley Community #CathedralCity #pride #CityCouncil #CoachellaValley #LocalNews
Discover the Coachella Valley with the Everything Palm Springs app. From iconic attractions and hidden gems to local restaurants, shops, entertainment and even filming locations, the map-based app is designed to help both visitors and locals find more of what the desert has to offer. Creator Lindsay Kinkle is also expanding the app with video tours and narrated guides, giving users another way to explore Palm Springs and the surrounding communities. Local businesses like Buena Matcha are also getting a chance to connect with new customers through the platform. As Lindsay says, there’s so much to do and enjoy here — you just have to know where to look. #PalmSprings #CoachellaValley #EverythingPalmSprings #PalmSpringsApp #VisitPalmSprings DesertLife LocalBusiness CoachellaValleyBusiness NBCPalmSprings
Social Time with Thalia & Jerry
What’s next for Palm Desert? Join community leaders, local businesses and regional stakeholders for the 2026 State of the City Address. Topics: • Economic Development • Infrastructure • Public Safety • Community Programs • Palm Desert’s Future CTA: Friday, September 18 | 11:30 AM JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort