Local & Community
Firebirds Team Up With California Paws Rescue for ‘Hockey for Hounds’
The Coachella Valley Firebirds are teaming up with a local dog rescue to give fans a chance to catch a game while helping four-legged friends.
California Paws Rescue will benefit from a special “Hockey for Hounds” fundraiser Sunday, Oct. 11, at Acrisure Arena.
The Palm Desert-based organization is a Bull Terrier rescue dedicated to providing shelter, care and rehabilitation for rescued dogs while they wait for forever homes.
California Paws Rescue is offering discounted tickets for the game, with proceeds from ticket sales supporting the organization’s work. The rescue’s event calendar lists “Hockey for Hounds” for Sunday, Oct. 11, at 3 p.m.
Fans can also expect some special guests in the stands throughout the night. Representatives from California Paws Rescue and some of the organization’s rescued Bull Terriers are expected to be there cheering on the Firebirds.
The fundraiser gives Firebirds fans an opportunity to enjoy a game while supporting a Coachella Valley organization focused on rescuing and caring for dogs in need.
California Paws Rescue is based on Dinah Shore Drive in Palm Desert and is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
“Hockey for Hounds” is set for Sunday, Oct. 11, at Acrisure Arena.
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By: NBC Palm Springs
September 21, 2026
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