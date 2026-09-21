Local & Community
Know Before You Go: Paving Begins on Racquet Club as Palm Desert, Indio Projects Push Forward
It's time for Know Before You Go, where CV Sync Traffic Program Manager Kris Gunterson walks us through the construction projects worth planning around this week. Gunterson says crews are pushing through several projects across the Valley, so here's what drivers need to know before they head out.
Palm Desert: Monterey Avenue Pavement Rehabilitation
Crews continue work on Monterey Avenue between the I-10 freeway and Gerald Ford Drive. The shopping center entrance that closed last week has reopened, but Gunterson says the project isn't through its toughest stretch yet. Crews will close lanes today at the Monterey and Dinah Shore intersection as they move into more curb, gutter, and handicap ramp work, with paving to follow once that's finished.
Gunterson says drivers should try to avoid the Monterey and Dinah Shore intersection altogether if they can, since it also serves as a freeway on and off ramp. Give yourself extra time if you have to pass through. The project is on track to wrap up in October.
Palm Springs: Indian Canyon and Via Escuela, Racquet Club Paving
Work continues on a new traffic signal at Indian Canyon and Via Escuela. A few blocks over, crews start paving on Racquet Club today after finishing curb, gutter, and handicap ramp improvements. Expect heavy equipment and lane closures in the area, so stay to the south if you can route around it.
Gunterson says Sunrise Way is also still active, though the paving there is done, crews are finishing median work, so expect some lingering traffic. Tahquitz Canyon Way, on the other hand, is complete with fresh pavement laid down.
Indio: Jefferson Street and Indio Boulevard
The intersection improvements at Jefferson and Indio Boulevard are progressing, with new striping down and a third left turn lane added for traffic heading into the business development nearby. Gunterson says the project hit a technical snag, though, so those lanes remain closed for now while crews sort it out.
Gunterson says he expects the issue to clear up soon, but asks drivers to use caution and pay close attention when traveling through the intersection in the meantime.
For more on these projects and others around the Valley, head to cv-sync.com.
By: Harrison Bluto
September 21, 2026
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