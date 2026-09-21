Menopause Can Affect Sexual Health, But Treatment Options Are Available

As October approaches and Menopause Awareness Month gets underway, health experts are encouraging women to talk about symptoms that can sometimes be overlooked, including changes in sexual health.

Board-certified urogynecologist Dr. Michael Ingber discussed the topic, including changes in sexual desire, vaginal dryness, discomfort during sex and urinary tract infections.

Ingber said sexual desire can decrease for many women as they approach menopause, although the experience varies.

Hormonal changes are one factor, while relationship circumstances and other life changes can also play a role.

Ingber said about one in three women are bothered by decreased sexual desire, while about one in 10 experience symptoms severe enough to significantly affect their lives and potentially meet the criteria for hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

Another common concern is vaginal dryness and discomfort during sex.

As estrogen levels decline around menopause, the vaginal lining can become thinner and produce less natural lubrication. Changes in the vaginal environment can also contribute to urinary symptoms and an increased risk of urinary tract infections.

Ingber discussed vaginal estrogen as one potential treatment for these symptoms.

The FDA says menopause can cause vaginal dryness and pain during sexual activity and notes that hormone therapy may help relieve those symptoms. The agency also says hormone therapy is not appropriate for everyone and that women should discuss the potential benefits and risks with a health care provider.

The FDA has also updated prescribing information for several menopausal hormone therapies, including certain topical vaginal estrogen products.

Ingber said vaginal estrogen can help address vaginal symptoms and may also help reduce urinary tract infection risk. FDA materials also recognize genitourinary symptoms, including vaginal dryness and pain with sexual activity, as issues associated with menopause.

Treatment decisions, however, depend on an individual's medical history and circumstances. The FDA recommends discussing hormone therapy with a health care provider, including the appropriate type, dose and potential risks.

For women experiencing persistent dryness, painful sex, changes in sexual desire or recurrent urinary symptoms around menopause, talking with a qualified health care professional can help determine whether the symptoms are related to menopause and what treatment options may be appropriate.

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