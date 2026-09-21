Local & Community
Palm Desert Woman Accused of Killing Husband Refuses Court Appearance
A Palm Desert woman accused of killing her husband did not appear in court Monday for her scheduled arraignment.
Vicki Kim, 65, has been in custody since her Sept. 4 arrest in connection with the death of her husband, identified as R. Kaufman.
According to the report presented in court, law enforcement officials found Kaufman with multiple injuries consistent with a physical assault and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Kim's arraignment was initially scheduled for Sept. 10 but was delayed after she was determined not to be medically cleared to appear in court.
Prosecutors have spent the past two weeks working to get Kim into court for the arraignment. She was medically cleared Sunday, according to information presented Monday, but she refused to appear when the hearing was scheduled.
Riverside County District Attorney Karen Salas was in court Monday and requested that Kim be brought to court Wednesday if she also refuses to appear Tuesday.
Presiding Judge Elizabeth Tucker granted that request.
Kim is expected to appear Tuesday, although it remains unclear whether she will do so. The report noted that Kim retains the legal right to refuse to appear.
Kim also has previous assault cases in Riverside County. According to the report, multiple previous charges were originally filed as felonies before being reduced to misdemeanors.
The case remains in the early stages, and the allegations against Kim have not been proven in court.
NBC Palm Springs will continue following the case as Kim's next potential court appearance approaches.
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By: NBC Palm Springs
September 21, 2026
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