Paramount reportedly reaches settlement over Warner Bros. Discovery merger

A legal battle over Paramount Skydance’s proposed combination with Warner Bros. Discovery appears to be moving toward a resolution.

California and other states that challenged the deal have reached a settlement with Paramount Skydance, according to reports published Monday by Bloomberg News, Reuters and other outlets.

The lawsuit was brought by California Attorney General Rob Bonta and attorneys general from 11 other states, who sought to prevent the merger from moving forward on antitrust grounds.

Details of the reported agreement have not been formally announced by Bonta’s office or Paramount Skydance.

However, reports indicate the agreement places certain requirements on the entertainment company if the acquisition moves ahead.

Among them is a commitment involving theatrical releases. Reuters and Bloomberg report Paramount Skydance could be required to pay a financial penalty if it does not distribute at least 30 films in theaters each year.