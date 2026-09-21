Therapy Dogs Are Making the Rounds at Coachella Valley Workplaces

Workplace stress is hitting most Americans these days, with more than 80% of U.S. workers saying they experience stress on the job. Animal Samaritans thinks it has found a simple way to ease some of that, and it comes with a wagging tail.

The nonprofit's new "Paws & Relax" program sends specially trained therapy dogs into offices and organizations across the Coachella Valley for free, one-hour visits. The idea is to give employees a chance to step away from emails and deadlines for a little canine companionship. Research shows even a few minutes with a therapy dog can help lower stress.

The tour recently stopped at The Living Desert, where staff got a break from the daily grind. "It's always important to find some time to decompress," said Alex Bonnet with the zoo's public relations team. "Our team members work really, really hard around the clock, so this was just a small, or actually big, way of giving back and allowing a moment to pause."

The dogs also visited The Center Palm Springs, where staff spent part of their day on the floor with the animals. "We are obsessed with animals," said Lex Ortega, the center's chief programs officer. "Whenever there are dogs here, we are a dog-friendly facility. It really just helps brighten people's days. And when Paws and Relax came to the center with an opportunity for our staff members, we jumped at the chance.”

Animal Samaritans is inviting more businesses and organizations across the Coachella Valley to sign up for a visit. The visits are free and last about an hour. To schedule one, call Animal Samaritans at 760-343-3477.



