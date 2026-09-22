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California Declares Sept. 25 as Dolly Parton Day in Honor of ‘9 to 5’
California is officially setting aside a day to celebrate the life and legacy of Dolly Parton.
Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Senate Bill 931, establishing Sept. 25 as Dolly Parton Day in California. The legislation was authored by state Sens. Shannon Grove, R-Bakersfield, and John Laird, D-Santa Cruz.
The date was chosen as a nod to one of Parton’s most recognizable songs.
September 25 can be written as 9-2-5, a reference to Parton’s 1980 hit “9 to 5,” which was also the title of the comedy film in which she made her acting debut.
Parton, known as the “Queen of Country,” sold more than 100 million records worldwide during her career and earned 25 No. 1 country hits.
Beyond her music and acting career, Parton was also widely known for her philanthropy, particularly through the Dollywood Foundation’s Imagination Library. The program has distributed more than 300 million books to children worldwide, including in California.
Parton died Aug. 25 at age 80 following a battle with cancer, according to statements from her representatives and public officials.
Newsom said the annual observance is intended to recognize Parton’s music, philanthropy and the example she set throughout her life.
“Now, every 9-2-5, California gets to celebrate Dolly and the remarkable legacy she shared with all of us,” Laird said in a statement.
Dolly Parton Day will be observed annually on Sept. 25 in California.
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By: NBC Palm Springs
September 22, 2026
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