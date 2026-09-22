Local & Community
Chef Saeed Turns Architecture Dreams Into a Passion for Global Cuisine
A planned weekend visit to Southern California turned into a five-month stay for Saeed after the COVID-19 pandemic shut down airports and disrupted his plans for graduate studies in architecture.
At the time, Saeed had already earned a master's degree in architecture and was in Southern California for an interview with UCLA. When the pandemic brought travel to a standstill, his plans changed.
With his mother's birthday approaching, Saeed decided to celebrate from afar by making her tiramisu.
"I made her tiramisu and that's how I'm like, okay, I know how to be in the kitchen," Saeed said.
That first experience sparked a new passion. Saeed eventually traded blueprints for baking and traveled to Paris to study at the renowned Le Cordon Bleu culinary school.
He completed Level 1 and said two different chefs eventually recognized him as the "Julia Child of the class," a particularly meaningful compliment because Child was one of his inspirations for going to Paris.
Six years later, Saeed works as a personal chef, combining formal culinary training with recipes and flavors connected to his mother, hometown and cultural background.
"I'm known for my love and passion for authentic recipes," he said.
Travel has also become part of his culinary education. Saeed said he visits villages around the world and works with local grandmothers to learn traditional cooking techniques.
He believes each dish has its own combination of spices, including a seven-spice blend passed down from his mother.
Now, instead of working in a traditional restaurant setting, Saeed focuses on private events where he can customize menus for individual clients.
"I believe when you're called a personal chef, you're doing something personal for each and every event," he said.
During one cooking demonstration, Saeed prepared a version of a Caprese salad, adding prosciutto and peach to the traditional Italian-inspired dish. He dressed it with Greek olive oil from Kalamata.
The finished dish combined fresh ingredients with Saeed's approach to blending culinary traditions.
But his culinary education isn't finished.
Saeed is preparing to spend three months in Thailand, continuing his studies and exploring additional techniques and flavors.
He plans to return in time for the holidays, bringing with him another chapter of culinary experience and inspiration.
For anyone planning an intimate holiday gathering without wanting to prepare the meal themselves, Saeed's personal-chef approach offers a way to bring customized cuisine directly to the event.
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By: NBC Palm Springs
September 22, 2026
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