Desert Hot Springs Police Celebrate Opening of $7.2 Million Annex

Desert Hot Springs police are now working out of a new $7.2 million annex next to the existing police department on Pierson Boulevard.

The city celebrated the facility's grand opening Tuesday morning with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The new annex provides additional locker rooms, storage and parking for officers and staff.

It also gives the department a permanent home for its detective operations. Detectives had been working out of a temporary facility for more than 14 years.

Police Chief Steven Shaw says the additional space will help the police department keep up with Desert Hot Springs' growth and better serve residents.

The project was funded through the city's public safety bond, American Rescue Plan funds and development impact fees.