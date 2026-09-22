Local & Community
Desert Hot Springs Police Open $7.26 Million Annex After 14-Year Wait
Desert Hot Springs police are now working out of a new $7.26 million annex designed to provide additional space for officers, detectives and other department staff.
The city held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday to mark the grand opening of the facility at 65950 Pierson Boulevard, next to the existing police department.
The new annex includes additional locker rooms, storage and parking, along with dedicated space for detectives, training and briefings.
One of the biggest changes is the addition of a permanent home for the department's detective operations. Detectives had been working out of temporary facilities for more than 14 years.
Police Chief Steve Shaw said the new facility gives officers and detectives more than additional space and will help the department keep pace with the city's growth.
The annex is opening as Desert Hot Springs prepares to expand its police force. Earlier this month, the City Council unanimously approved increasing the department's authorized staffing from 33 sworn officers to 45 over the next five years.
City officials say the additional facility and staffing are part of a broader effort to accommodate the community's growth and strengthen public safety services.
The project was funded through the city's public safety bond, federal American Rescue Plan Act funds and development impact fees. It is the first phase of a planned public safety campus that is also expected to include a fire station.
During the ribbon-cutting ceremony, city officials highlighted the community's support for the department and the investment in officers who serve Desert Hot Springs.
Mayor Scott Matas said the city has a responsibility to make investments that keep pace with its growth.
For police personnel, the new annex provides updated facilities and a permanent workspace for detectives after more than a decade of temporary accommodations.
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By: NBC Palm Springs
September 22, 2026
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