Maná Brings Latin Rock Hits to Coachella Valley This Weekend

National Hispanic Heritage Month continues with a major Latin rock act heading to the Coachella Valley this weekend.

Mexican rock band Maná is set to perform at Acrisure Arena as part of its 38-city global tour.

The band has spent decades helping redefine rock en español and has sold more than 40 million albums worldwide.

Maná has won four Grammy Awards and six Latin Grammy Awards. The group also became the first Spanish-language rock group to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The band's music and long-running career have made it one of the most successful Latin rock acts in the world.

For one local television personality, Maná also brings back personal memories. They recalled meeting the band while working as a stage manager at the MTV Music Awards in Guadalajara, Mexico.

The band members reportedly ate alongside crew members and were remembered for their down-to-earth attitude.

Maná's Coachella Valley performance gives fans a chance to experience the band's decades-long legacy during Hispanic Heritage Month.