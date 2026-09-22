Naked Man Arrested After Police Find Him Near Desert Hot Springs Schools

A Desert Hot Springs man was arrested after police say he was found naked in a dumpster area near two Palm Beach Elementary schools.

Desert Hot Springs police said they received a call shortly after 1:30 p.m. and quickly responded to the area. Officers used drones as an additional resource while searching for the man.

Police identified the man as Jesus Alcala of Desert Hot Springs. According to police, officers located Alcala in the dumpster area in front of the school and found him completely naked.

Alcala was taken into custody and booked into a county jail on several offenses.

Police emphasized that despite where Alcala was found, he never attempted to enter the school.

Authorities also said Alcala did not have any contact with children.

Police said there was no threat to students during the incident.

The unusual call prompted a significant response from officers, including the use of a drone to help locate the suspect.

The incident remains under investigation, and additional details about the charges were not provided in the information available for this report.

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