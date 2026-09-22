Riverside County Approves $400,000 Contract for Human Trafficking Training

Riverside County is expanding human trafficking prevention training for young people and those who work with children after the Board of Supervisors approved a five-year, $400,000 contract with a Los Angeles-based consulting group.

The agreement with Sowers Education Group LLC will provide Human Trafficking Prevention Training and Youth Engagement Services through the company's Cool Aunt Series. The contract runs from July 1, 2026, through June 30, 2031.

The program is designed for teens, including those at risk of commercial sexual exploitation, and will also provide training for child welfare caseworkers. Foster parents, caregivers and guardians will also have access to the training.

According to the Riverside County Department of Public Social Services, the Cool Aunt Series is a survivor-led prevention curriculum designed for preteens and teens. The program uses online videos, storytelling and other educational material to help young people recognize potential risks and access resources.

The training is state-mandated. County officials said California's Department of Social Services previously provided instructors and course materials for the required training but discontinued that program this year. The Cool Aunt Series has received the department's endorsement, according to county officials.

The new Riverside County training will be conducted virtually and will be available in both English and Spanish. Training modules generally range from four to 12 hours, according to county information.

Sowers Education Group was founded by Rachel C. Thomas, a human trafficking survivor and educator. The organization says its work focuses on human trafficking awareness, prevention and survivor empowerment. Thomas is also the creator of the Cool Aunt Series.

County officials said state and federal funding will cover the full cost of the $400,000 contract, meaning the agreement will not require local taxpayer funding, according to the information provided to the Board of Supervisors.

The contract is intended to give Riverside County youth, families and child welfare professionals additional tools to recognize potential trafficking risks and connect young people with appropriate resources.

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