Riverside County Expands Human Trafficking Prevention Training

Riverside County is expanding human trafficking prevention training for youth and child welfare workers.

The Board of Supervisors approved a five-year, $400,000 contract with the Los Angeles-based Sowers Education Group.

The organization will provide training through its “Cool Aunt” series, a program designed for teens at risk of commercial sexual exploitation.

The training will also be available to child welfare caseworkers, foster parents, caregivers and guardians.

The training is required by the state, but California recently ended its previous instructor program.

County officials say the new training will be offered virtually in both English and Spanish.

State and federal funding will cover the cost of the contract.