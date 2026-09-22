Riverside County Faces Amended Complaint Over $2.5 Million Animal Services Contract

The Walter Clark Legal Group has filed an amended complaint against Riverside County, alleging taxpayer money was improperly used in connection with a $2.5 million consulting contract involving Riverside County Animal Services.

The complaint represents 15 Riverside County taxpayers and names County Executive Officer Jeff Van Wagenen. Attorney Dan Bolton, who represents the plaintiffs, says the case grew out of concerns about the consulting agreement with Texas-based consultant Kristen Hassen.

According to the complaint, the contract was approved as a 26-month agreement after being presented as an emergency situation requiring immediate attention.

Bolton disputes that characterization.

“It seemed like a lot of money for very little benefit,” Bolton said. “It was designed to be a 26-month contract, but it was spun as an emergency situation that needed the attention of Riverside County.”

The amended complaint alleges the county improperly spent taxpayer money and that the contract should not have been awarded without following the county’s normal contracting requirements.

The filing also alleges the Texas-based consulting company was not registered with the California Secretary of State when it began doing business with Riverside County. According to the complaint, the company did not register until 2026.

Bolton also argues the consulting approach has focused too heavily on reducing the number of animals entering county shelters rather than providing care for animals in need.

“She’s focused more on keeping animals out of the shelter, so the numbers look better, but it doesn’t help the animals,” Bolton said.

Two of the plaintiffs told NBC Palm Springs they believe the money spent on the contract could instead have been used to address long-standing needs at Riverside County Animal Services.

The amended allegations are part of a broader legal dispute involving the county's animal shelters. A previous lawsuit filed by the Walter Clark Legal Group challenged Riverside County's handling of shelter animals and alleged violations of California animal welfare requirements.

Riverside County said it has received the amended complaint and is reviewing it to determine its next steps.

The county also said the amended allegations are similar to allegations that were previously dismissed by a judge in the related Woodruff v. Gettis case. The county said it will present additional information and relevant facts during the court process.

The allegations in the amended complaint have not been proven in court.

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