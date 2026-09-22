Local & Community
Riverside County Faces Amended Complaint Over $2.5 Million Animal Services Contract
The Walter Clark Legal Group has filed an amended complaint against Riverside County, alleging taxpayer money was improperly used in connection with a $2.5 million consulting contract involving Riverside County Animal Services.
The complaint represents 15 Riverside County taxpayers and names County Executive Officer Jeff Van Wagenen. Attorney Dan Bolton, who represents the plaintiffs, says the case grew out of concerns about the consulting agreement with Texas-based consultant Kristen Hassen.
According to the complaint, the contract was approved as a 26-month agreement after being presented as an emergency situation requiring immediate attention.
Bolton disputes that characterization.
“It seemed like a lot of money for very little benefit,” Bolton said. “It was designed to be a 26-month contract, but it was spun as an emergency situation that needed the attention of Riverside County.”
The amended complaint alleges the county improperly spent taxpayer money and that the contract should not have been awarded without following the county’s normal contracting requirements.
The filing also alleges the Texas-based consulting company was not registered with the California Secretary of State when it began doing business with Riverside County. According to the complaint, the company did not register until 2026.
Bolton also argues the consulting approach has focused too heavily on reducing the number of animals entering county shelters rather than providing care for animals in need.
“She’s focused more on keeping animals out of the shelter, so the numbers look better, but it doesn’t help the animals,” Bolton said.
Two of the plaintiffs told NBC Palm Springs they believe the money spent on the contract could instead have been used to address long-standing needs at Riverside County Animal Services.
The amended allegations are part of a broader legal dispute involving the county's animal shelters. A previous lawsuit filed by the Walter Clark Legal Group challenged Riverside County's handling of shelter animals and alleged violations of California animal welfare requirements.
Riverside County said it has received the amended complaint and is reviewing it to determine its next steps.
The county also said the amended allegations are similar to allegations that were previously dismissed by a judge in the related Woodruff v. Gettis case. The county said it will present additional information and relevant facts during the court process.
The allegations in the amended complaint have not been proven in court.
Explore: NBCPalmSprings.com, where we are connecting the Valley.
By: Maria Noble Valdez
September 22, 2026
Latest Instagram Posts
Talking With Thalia: GLP-1 medications have become a popular tool for weight loss, but what you eat while taking them matters, too. Local dietitian Jessica Brantley Lopez shares the importance of protein, complex carbohydrates, fiber and hydration, along with why smaller, more frequent meals may help manage side effects and support healthy weight loss. Jessica also opens up about her own experience with GLP-1 medication and how it changed her approach to helping others. Talking With Thalia is sponsored by DAP Health. Watch the full conversation at NBCPalmSprings.com. #TalkingWithThalia #DAPHealth #GLP1 #WeightLoss #Nutrition Dietitian HealthToday CoachellaValley PalmSprings NBCPalmSprings
Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery are one step closer to completing their $110 billion merger after a coalition of 12 state attorneys general reached a settlement with Paramount. The settlement resolves the states’ antitrust lawsuit, though it still requires court approval. The agreement includes commitments involving film production, workers and editorial independence for CNN and CBS News. California AG CNN’s Brian Stelter reports. #Paramount #WarnerBrosDiscovery #ParamountMerger #CNN #Hollywood #Media #Merger #Entertainment
A high-speed police chase in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, came to a dramatic end when the vehicle plunged into Lake Como. Dashcam video released by police shows the pursuit before the car crashes into the water. Four people inside the vehicle were pulled from the lake with no serious injuries reported. Police say the driver was charged with reckless driving. Watch the video and get more at NBCPalmSprings.com.
Social Time with Thalia & Jerry. Don’t sweat the small stuff!
As fall approaches, it’s time to start thinking about your annual flu shot. The CDC recommends flu vaccination every season for nearly everyone 6 months and older, and September or October is generally the ideal time for most people to get vaccinated. The 2026-27 flu vaccines have been updated to target the strains expected to circulate this season. There’s also a new option this year: Moderna’s mFLUSIVA, the first FDA-approved mRNA flu vaccine, for adults 50 and older. Talk with your health care provider about which flu vaccine is right for you and make a plan to get vaccinated this fall. Learn more about DAP Health at DAPHealth.org. #FluSeason #FluShot #FluVaccine #DAPHealth #CoachellaValley #PalmSprings #Health #Wellness #NBCPalmSprings
Murder Suspect Vicky Kim was set to appear in court at the Larson Justice Center today following her recent medical clearance to appear in court, but refused. However, she may be forced to appear should she refuse again. Stay tuned with NBC Palm Springs as we follow the latest developments of this case #VickyKim #arraignment #courtupdate #riversidecounty
🚨 20 ARRESTS. 6 GUNS SEIZED. Cathedral City Police report 20 arrests and six handgun seizures following two days of enforcement tied to a Mongols Motorcycle Club gathering. Police also issued 77 citations and impounded 14 vehicles. The operation involved multiple law enforcement agencies and was four weeks in the making. #CathedralCity #BreakingNews #Mongols #CoachellaValley #PublicSafety
Social Time with Thalia & Jerry: last day of summer!
Who makes the NBC Top 3, winner will be announced Sunday night on NBC Palm Springs, with the player who makes the number one spot winning a $250 prize from @hondaofthedesert! Comment below if it will be 1 Silias Bloodworth with the scoop and score, 2) Eusebio Gallo with the kickoff touchdown, 3) Keymorie Rogers with the throw on the run, 4) Damian Durinzi with the rushing TD, or 5) Mario Gallo with the dot towards the endzone #fypage #fridaynightlights #football #hondaofthedesert #highschoolfootball
Hundreds gathered outside the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., for the “Hands Around the Kennedy Center” rally, protesting President Donald Trump’s handling of the performing arts center. The demonstration came after the Kennedy Center board voted to close the facility for repairs and amid an ongoing dispute over the center’s future. Actress and singer Lynda Carter was among those who addressed the crowd. apnews.com Watch the latest video on NBC Palm Springs.