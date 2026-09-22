Riverside County Residents Invited to Help Shape Future of Local Parks

Riverside County residents have an opportunity to weigh in on the future of local parks and recreational areas.

The county's Regional Parks and Open-Space District is developing a long-range facilities master plan and wants to hear from residents about what's working, what needs improvement and where future investments should be made.

Four community workshops are still scheduled, including an online session.

Another workshop will be held October 3 at the Gilman Historic Ranch and Wagon Museum in Banning. An additional workshop is scheduled for October 1.

Residents who cannot attend a workshop can also provide feedback through an online survey available on the county's parks website.