Seniors Helping Seniors Connects Retirees With Older Adults in the Coachella Valley

For some retirees, going back to work isn't necessarily about the paycheck. It's about finding purpose, staying connected and continuing to make a difference.

That's the idea behind Seniors Helping Seniors, a peer-to-peer in-home care program that connects older adults who need assistance with senior caregivers who want to remain active in the workforce.

The program recently launched in the Coachella Valley and is highlighting its services during National Employ Older Workers Week, which takes place during the last full week of September. The annual observance recognizes the contributions of older workers and encourages employment opportunities for adults 55 and older.

Co-founders Jason and Tony said Seniors Helping Seniors provides companionship, light housekeeping and personal care to older adults in their homes.

The goal is to help seniors remain independent while maintaining dignity and respect.

A key part of the program is matching seniors with senior caregivers, creating what the founders describe as a peer-to-peer relationship.

"It feels like they're getting help from a friend as opposed to a traditional caregiver situation," they said.

The approach can also give retirees an opportunity to continue working without returning to a traditional 40-hour workweek.

The founders said many older adults are looking for meaningful ways to remain active, social and connected, while also earning supplemental income. The program offers flexible scheduling so caregivers can choose work that fits their lives.

Seniors Helping Seniors opened in the Coachella Valley earlier this year and is currently looking for both caregivers and older adults who may need assistance at home.

The organization says its services are designed around the idea that the relationship between caregiver and client can be just as important as the practical help being provided.

For retirees looking for a flexible way to stay engaged, the founders say the program offers an opportunity to put years of life experience to work while building connections with other seniors.

People interested in learning more can visit SHSgreaterpalmsprings.com or call 760-231-5044.

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