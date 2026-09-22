Six-Year-Old Breaks Women’s Rubik’s Cube World Record Twice in Days

A six-year-old Chinese speedcuber has broken the women’s world record for solving a 3x3x3 Rubik’s Cube — twice in a matter of days.

Lian Yunzhu reportedly began solving the puzzle at age 4. According to her mother, the grade schooler now practices for two to three hours each day and has learned more than 1,300 solving algorithms.

That practice recently helped Lian set a new women’s 3x3x3 world record with an average time of 4.52 seconds across five solves.

Just days later, she broke her own record again, averaging 4.27 seconds.

Her mother says competitive cubing has also helped Lian become more confident. She reportedly struggled with insecurity before becoming involved in the sport.

Speedcubing competitions measure how quickly competitors can solve puzzles, with the 3x3x3 Rubik’s Cube remaining one of the most recognizable events.

At just six years old, Lian is already competing at a level that has put her name in the world-record books.

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