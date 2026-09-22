Spotlight 29 Casino Named Presenting Sponsor of Coachella Valley Lakers

Excitement continues to build around the inaugural season of the Coachella Valley Lakers, and the team now has a major local partner behind it.

Spotlight 29 Casino has been named the presenting sponsor of the Coachella Valley Lakers, creating a partnership officials say will be centered around community and local sports.

George Nicholas, CEO of the 29 Palms Band of Mission Indians, said the tribe was eager to support the Lakers from the moment the opportunity to bring the team to the Coachella Valley was presented.

Nicholas says the partnership is a natural fit, with Spotlight 29 already supporting the Coachella Valley Firebirds and other major events at Acrisure Arena.

He says sports have the ability to bring people together, particularly young people and families throughout the Valley.

Through the partnership, Spotlight 29 will provide ongoing support as the Lakers prepare for their first season in the NBA G League.

Nicholas says the goal is for Spotlight 29 to become a home for local sports fans, where they can celebrate the Lakers, Firebirds and other events happening at Acrisure Arena.

The Coachella Valley Lakers are scheduled to open their inaugural season on November 6 at Acrisure Arena against the Salt Lake City Stars.

With the season just weeks away, both organizations are looking forward to what the new partnership can bring to the Coachella Valley community.