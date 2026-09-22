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Stanford Scientists Capture Quantum Jump in Sound as New Crater Is Found in Quebec
Scientists are getting a closer look at some of the most unusual phenomena in the universe — from quantum behavior in sound to an ancient impact structure discovered in Quebec.
At Stanford University, researchers have captured what they describe as the first direct observation of a quantum jump involving sound in real time.
The tiny units of sound involved are called phonons. Unlike photons, which are quantum particles of light, phonons are quantum units of vibrational energy.
In the Stanford experiment, researchers observed a mechanical resonator suddenly transition from one energy state to another. The team was able to take hundreds of measurements during the resonator's roughly two-millisecond vibration, allowing them to identify the moment the quantum jump occurred.
The breakthrough could have applications in quantum computing and extremely sensitive sensing. Stanford researchers say detecting these jumps could eventually help with error correction in quantum computers and could also contribute to technologies capable of detecting extremely small changes, including biological signals.
The discovery is also a reminder that sound behaves very differently at the quantum level than it does in the everyday world.
In another unusual scientific discovery, an amateur astronomer searching satellite maps in Quebec reportedly noticed a large circular feature while looking for a place to camp.
The feature was later identified as a massive impact structure approximately 25 kilometers, or about 15.5 miles, across. According to the information provided for this report, scientists estimate the structure was created roughly 390 million years ago.
The discovery highlights how satellite imagery can reveal geological formations that have remained largely unnoticed.
Unlike the Stanford experiment, which involves phenomena far too small to see with the naked eye, the Quebec structure is enormous — stretching across an area that would take a significant amount of time to cross by car.
Both discoveries offer a glimpse into very different mysteries: one involving the behavior of individual quantum units and another revealing evidence of an enormous event from Earth's distant past.
For the Stanford researchers, the quantum-jump experiment represents a foundational step toward developing technologies that use sound in quantum systems.
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By: NBC Palm Springs
September 22, 2026
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