Two Fires Reported in Oasis, Including Motorhome and Greenhouses

Two separate fires broke out in Oasis Tuesday afternoon, including one involving an abandoned motorhome and another that damaged six greenhouse structures, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

Both fires were reported shortly after 12:30 p.m.

The first fire was reported in the 80,000 block of East Frontage Road, where firefighters found an abandoned motorhome fully engulfed in flames. Crews contained the fire around 1:30 p.m.

The second fire was reported in the 90,000 block of Avenue 80 and involved six greenhouses. Firefighters contained that blaze around 2:25 p.m.

Crews remained at both scenes for salvage and overhaul operations.

No injuries were reported in either fire.

The causes of both fires remain unknown.

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