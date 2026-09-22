USPS Announces 2026 Holiday Shipping Deadlines for Christmas Delivery

The holidays may still be months away, but the U.S. Postal Service is already preparing for the busy Christmas mailing season.

USPS has released its recommended 2026 mailing and shipping deadlines for customers who want packages and cards to arrive by Dec. 25.

For mail sent within the contiguous United States, the recommended deadlines are:

USPS Ground Advantage: Dec. 17

First-Class Mail: Dec. 17

Priority Mail: Dec. 18

Priority Mail Express: Dec. 19



The Postal Service recommends customers mail and ship early as the holiday season approaches. The dates are recommended send-by dates for expected delivery by Dec. 25, rather than guarantees of delivery.

For customers sending packages to Alaska, Hawaii, Puerto Rico or U.S. territories, some deadlines are earlier. USPS recommends sending Ground Advantage packages by Dec. 16, while First-Class Mail, Priority Mail and Priority Mail Express have recommended deadlines of Dec. 17, Dec. 18 and Dec. 19, respectively.

The Postal Service says recommended deadlines for military and international mail will be available through its holiday shipping information beginning in mid-October.

USPS is encouraging customers to plan ahead, particularly as the holiday mailing season becomes busier.

For additional information about holiday shipping, packaging requirements, free shipping supplies and Post Office locations, customers can visit USPS.com.

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