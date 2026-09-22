Xavier College Prep's New Stadium Builds More Than a Home Field

Xavier College Prep has a new home for its football program, but students and staff say the stadium represents much more than a place to play.

Nicknamed “The Wash,” the new stadium seats more than 3,000 fans and gives the growing Xavier community a home field of its own.

For the Saints' student athletes, being among the first players to compete in the new stadium has created a strong sense of responsibility and pride.

Players say they see the field as their home and are determined to protect what their school community has built.

Head coach Michael Karls says the stadium is also about creating an environment where students can build character, learn important lessons and develop as leaders.

The goal, he says, is to create a foundation future players can be proud of while showcasing the strength of the Xavier community.

For the Saints, The Wash is more than a football stadium. It's a new chapter for the school and a place where students hope to build a lasting legacy.