Argovitz Foundation Completes $1 Million Endowment for RMHS Student-Athletes

A program helping Palm Springs Unified student-athletes prepare for life after high school has received its final financial boost.

The Argovitz Foundation presented the final payment of a $1 million endowment for the Jerry Argovitz Sports Institute, also known as JASI.

The program was founded in 2015 by the late Jerry Argovitz. It helps student-athletes focus on more than sports, with an emphasis on academics, life skills and character development.

Kari Argovitz presented the final endowment check at Rancho Mirage High School, marking the completion of the foundation’s $1 million commitment to the program.

Following the presentation, motivational speaker Jordan Toma spoke with students about success, overcoming challenges and working through obstacles.

Toma is scheduled to return tomorrow to continue speaking with students.

The completed endowment will provide ongoing financial support for JASI and its efforts to help Palm Springs Unified student-athletes prepare for success both on and off the field.