Coachella awards $49 million contract for new Avenue 50 bridge

The City of Coachella is moving forward with a major infrastructure project that will replace the existing Avenue 50 low-water crossing with a new bridge.

City Council members awarded a nearly $49 million construction contract to Riverside Construction Company. Seven companies submitted bids for the project.

The total cost is expected to reach about $61.5 million, including construction management.

Most of the construction funding — about $49 million — is coming from state bridge funds, while nearly $9.5 million is being provided through the Coachella Valley Association of Governments.

City leaders said local funds have also been set aside over several years to help pay for the project without draining the city’s general fund.

The new bridge is intended to replace the existing low-water crossing on Avenue 50, which can be affected by water and weather conditions.

Groundbreaking is scheduled for Oct. 15.

Explore: NBCPalmSprings.com, where we are connecting the Valley.