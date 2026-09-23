Community remembers Marine who died at Twentynine Palms

Friends and family are remembering a Marine who recently died while stationed at the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center in Twentynine Palms.

Lance Cpl. Riley Allstat died Dec. 10 in what his family described as an accidental weapons discharge inside an armory.

Allstat had married his wife, Anna, just 12 days before his death. Friends say the couple was also expecting their first child.

The Naval Criminal Investigative Service, or NCIS, is investigating the circumstances surrounding Allstat’s death.

The Marine base has been contacted for additional information.

Allstat is expected to be laid to rest in Indiana on Oct. 3.

Friends have also organized a GoFundMe campaign to support Anna as she prepares for the birth of their child and navigates the months ahead.

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