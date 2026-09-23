Desert Hot Springs Hosting Low-Cost Pet Adoption Event

Residents looking to add a new member to their family may have the perfect opportunity this weekend.

The City of Desert Hot Springs is hosting a pet adoption event Saturday at Wardman Park on 8th Street.

Adoption fees will be just $20 and include pet licensing and microchipping.

City officials say the event is designed to help animals at the Desert Hot Springs Animal Shelter find permanent homes while connecting residents with their future pets.

In addition to adoptions, the shelter will also offer merchandise and pet supplies for sale.

The event runs from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Wardman Park.