Desert Hot Springs Pet Adoption Event Offers $20 Adoptions Thursday

A new best friend could be waiting for you Thursday in Desert Hot Springs.

The city is hosting a pet adoption event for the Desert Hot Springs Animal Shelter at Wardman Park on 18th Street.

The event runs from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24.

Adoption fees are $20. The event will also offer pet licensing and microchipping, giving prospective pet owners an opportunity to take care of several important services while finding a new companion.

The shelter will also be selling merchandise and pet supplies during the event.

One of the animals available for adoption is Beans, a 2-year-old female German Shorthaired Pointer who came to the shelter as a stray. According to the shelter, Beans has adjusted quickly, gets along with other animals and enjoys playing fetch.

Residents interested in adopting can stop by Wardman Park Thursday to meet animals available through the shelter.

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