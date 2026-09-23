Local & Community
Marine base releases first details in death of Lance Cpl. Riley Allstatt as local horse sanctuary steps in to help his widow
The Marine Corps is releasing its first details about the death of a young Marine at the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center in Twentynine Palms, though what caused his death still has not been confirmed.
Lance Cpl. Riley Allstatt, 22, of Marion, Indiana, was found “incapacitated” by another Marine on the evening of Sept. 10 and was pronounced dead by medical personnel, according to a statement the base released Thursday morning. Allstatt served with the 1st Marine Division. The base did not say how he died or where on base he was found, and says his death remains under investigation. His family and friends have described it as an accidental weapons discharge inside an armory, the Marine Corps has not confirmed that account.
Allstatt married his wife, Anna, on Aug. 29, just 12 days before his death. Anna is now pregnant with the couple's first child and has moved back home to Fairfield, Idaho, according to friends.
Closer to home, a Twentynine Palms horse sanctuary is stepping in to help. Whispering Sands, a ranch that offers free equine therapy to veterans and others living with PTSD, donated a horse to Anna after seeing the bond the two had formed. The ranch's founder, military veteran Delissa Chase, hopes the horse can be "a source of comfort, healing, and companionship" as Anna grieves.
Chase started a GoFundMe to cover the roughly 800-mile trip to bring the horse from Twentynine Palms to Idaho, along with feed and ongoing care. As of Thursday, the fundraiser had raised nearly $900 of its $6,000 goal.
Allstatt is expected to be laid to rest in Indiana on Oct. 3.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 23, 2026
Latest Instagram Posts
9 months. 5 deposition notices. 1 no-show. What is this official hiding under oath? Let us know what you think in the comments 👇 #therogginreport #jesusgonzalez #localnews #coachellavalley #nbcpalmsprings
Social Time with Thalia & Jerry
Tim O’Brien at the Coachella Valley Firebirds training camp!!
BREAKING NEWS 🚨: Murder Suspect Vicky Kim has made a court appearance for the first time in almost two weeks amidst medical delays and two refusals. Today she plead NOT GUILTY to all charges of killing her husband. She is set to appear October 7th for her preliminary hearing. Be sure to visit nbcpalmsprings.com for more information on this case. #breakingnews #courtnews #vickykim #coachellavalley #760
Social Time with Thalia & Jerry. Did you catch the bug that’s going around?
Talking With Thalia: GLP-1 medications have become a popular tool for weight loss, but what you eat while taking them matters, too. Local dietitian Jessica Brantley Lopez shares the importance of protein, complex carbohydrates, fiber and hydration, along with why smaller, more frequent meals may help manage side effects and support healthy weight loss. Jessica also opens up about her own experience with GLP-1 medication and how it changed her approach to helping others. Talking With Thalia is sponsored by DAP Health. Watch the full conversation at NBCPalmSprings.com. #TalkingWithThalia #DAPHealth #GLP1 #WeightLoss #Nutrition Dietitian HealthToday CoachellaValley PalmSprings NBCPalmSprings
Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery are one step closer to completing their $110 billion merger after a coalition of 12 state attorneys general reached a settlement with Paramount. The settlement resolves the states’ antitrust lawsuit, though it still requires court approval. The agreement includes commitments involving film production, workers and editorial independence for CNN and CBS News. California AG CNN’s Brian Stelter reports. #Paramount #WarnerBrosDiscovery #ParamountMerger #CNN #Hollywood #Media #Merger #Entertainment
A high-speed police chase in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, came to a dramatic end when the vehicle plunged into Lake Como. Dashcam video released by police shows the pursuit before the car crashes into the water. Four people inside the vehicle were pulled from the lake with no serious injuries reported. Police say the driver was charged with reckless driving. Watch the video and get more at NBCPalmSprings.com.
Social Time with Thalia & Jerry. Don’t sweat the small stuff!
As fall approaches, it’s time to start thinking about your annual flu shot. The CDC recommends flu vaccination every season for nearly everyone 6 months and older, and September or October is generally the ideal time for most people to get vaccinated. The 2026-27 flu vaccines have been updated to target the strains expected to circulate this season. There’s also a new option this year: Moderna’s mFLUSIVA, the first FDA-approved mRNA flu vaccine, for adults 50 and older. Talk with your health care provider about which flu vaccine is right for you and make a plan to get vaccinated this fall. Learn more about DAP Health at DAPHealth.org. #FluSeason #FluShot #FluVaccine #DAPHealth #CoachellaValley #PalmSprings #Health #Wellness #NBCPalmSprings