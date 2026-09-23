Palm Desert woman accused of killing her husband with a flagpole pleads not guilty

A Palm Desert woman accused of killing her husband pleaded not guilty to murder Wednesday, after refusing to appear in court on Monday and Tuesday.

Vicky Kim, 65, has been in custody since her Sept. 4 arrest in connection with the death of her husband, R. Kaufman. Her arraignment was first delayed because she was not medically cleared to appear in court, and then again this week when she refused to come to court. She appeared in the courtroom Wednesday.

According to investigators, Kim used a flagpole as a deadly weapon and personally inflicted great bodily injury; she faces a potential life sentence. Kim's bail is currently set at $10 million.

Kim’s case is due back in court Oct. 5 for a bail hearing, where a judge could decide whether to change that amount. Her preliminary hearing, where a judge decides whether there is enough evidence for the case to go to trial, is set for Oct. 7.