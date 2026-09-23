Palm Desert Woman Pleads Not Guilty in Husband’s Killing

A Palm Desert woman accused of killing her husband pleaded not guilty during her first court appearance since her arrest on Sept. 4.

Vicky Kim is accused of fatally beating her husband with a flagpole. During her arraignment, public defender Erica Flores entered a not guilty plea on Kim’s behalf to the murder charge.

Kim’s bail is currently set at $10 million. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 7.

Deputy District Attorney Karen Salas disagreed with the current bail amount and is expected to argue the issue before the court on Oct. 5.

During the hearing, Presiding Judge Elizabeth Tucker also warned Kim about the importance of appearing in court. According to the report, Kim has previously refused to appear.

Tucker told Kim that if she refuses to attend her preliminary hearing, the court will order that she be brought into the courtroom from custody.

As Kim was being escorted from the courtroom, she appeared agitated and yelled that she wanted food and water, saying she had a right to both as a United States citizen.

Kim remains in custody as the case moves forward. Her preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 7, when the court is expected to hear more about the allegations against her.