Palm Springs International Airport Hosts Sixth Annual Job Fair

Palm Springs International Airport hosted its sixth annual job fair this afternoon at the Palm Springs Convention Center.

The event brought job seekers face-to-face with hiring managers, with some applicants able to interview on the spot.

More than a dozen employers participated, offering hundreds of open positions.

Employers included the City of Palm Springs, Enterprise, Go Rentals and the Transportation Security Administration.

Airport officials say the job fair gives people an opportunity to find work while helping local employers fill positions ahead of the holiday season.

Jake Ingrassia, spokesperson with PSP, says hiring qualified employees is especially important for the airport, which he describes as the “front door” to the Coachella Valley.

New employees will help welcome travelers, provide customer service and keep airport operations running smoothly.

Those who missed the job fair can find more information at FlyPSP.com.