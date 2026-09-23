Palm Springs International Airport Hosts Sixth Annual Job Fair Today

Job seekers have an opportunity to meet potential employers face to face today as Palm Springs International Airport hosts its sixth annual job fair.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, at the Palm Springs Convention Center.

Attendees can meet with hiring teams, apply for available positions and, for eligible jobs, interview on the spot, according to Palm Springs International Airport.

Participating employers and airport partners include the City of Palm Springs, Enterprise, GO Rentals and the Transportation Security Administration, along with AGI, CLEAR, Coachella Duty Free, Paradies Lagardère, Sixt, Unifi, United Ground Express and WHSmith/Marshall Retail Group.

Airport officials encourage job seekers to bring multiple copies of their resumes and arrive prepared to speak directly with employers.

Victoria Carpenter, interim executive director of aviation at Palm Springs International Airport, said the airport offers employment opportunities across many different areas.

"Our airport job fair gives people a chance to meet employers directly, learn more about the jobs available and potentially take the next step in their career that same day," Carpenter said.

The job fair is being held at the Palm Springs Convention Center, giving applicants the opportunity to explore positions connected to airport operations and services without having to make individual trips to multiple employers.

Those interested in attending can find additional information and career resources through the Palm Springs International Airport website at FlyPSP.com.

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