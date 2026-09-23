Palm Springs Planning Commission advances 16-unit townhome project

The Palm Springs Planning Commission is moving forward with a proposed 16-unit townhome project at Sunrise Way and Amato Road.

The project would replace a vacant parking lot with 16 two-story townhomes, each with a small backyard pool.

The commission previously raised concerns about access to the backyards for pool cleaners and landscapers, as well as utilities and potential shading issues.

The developer has since added a four-foot-wide walkway to provide access to the backyards.

City staff also told commissioners that some of their earlier requests conflicted with state housing laws requiring residential projects to be reviewed using objective design standards.

The commission approved the project with a condition addressing potential changes to shading.

The project will next go before the city’s Architectural Review Committee.

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