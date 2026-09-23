Local & Community
PSUSD Vision 2031: Supporting Scholar Growth and Future Success
Palm Springs Unified School District is looking ahead with Vision 2031, a roadmap for how the district plans to support scholars and prepare them for the future.
Created collaboratively with scholars, staff, families and community partners, Vision 2031 is built around three pillars designed to guide the district’s work over the next several years.
The first pillar focuses on equity and excellence in scholar performance and preparedness, with an emphasis on helping every scholar grow academically while recognizing that each may need different support and opportunities to succeed.
“Every scholar will achieve growth through the targeted and equitable supports and experiences that we provide for them,” Superintendent Dr. Marcus Funchess said.
Funchess said achieving that goal also means creating consistency in teaching and learning throughout the district.
“Instruction, assessment, teaching, and learning practices across our school sites will be clear, and focused, and coherent,” he said.
At Painted Hills Middle School, Principal Sean Pendergraph said that work begins with strengthening instruction in the classroom.
“Making sure that everybody is creating and strengthening their practice around lesson design and delivery, because that is the one thing that we can control as adults, in order to deliver great instruction,” Pendergraph said.
The school has aligned professional development and teacher collaboration around that goal, giving staff opportunities to strengthen their practices and work together to support scholars. But Pendergraph said strong classroom instruction is only one part of ensuring scholars have what they need to succeed.
“In terms of making sure that all students have equitable access to their education, it's providing all the supports they need to succeed,” he said.
At Painted Hills, those supports can range from tutoring and wellness resources to other opportunities that help scholars stay connected and engaged with school. For students, that support can have a meaningful impact.
“Like sometimes, like I didn't understand things as fast as the other kids did, and I would feel sad about that,” student Journey Keith said. “But as soon as [my teacher] noticed, she would always come talk to me, and she would come help me with all my work.”
Student Ikum Singh said relationships with staff also help create a sense of connection at school.
“I feel seen by them,” Singh said. “Like for example, Mr. Custer, he makes jokes with us, like trying to find a way to connect with us, and he makes me feel seen.”
Student Princess Barnes described the impact simply: “I feel very supported academically.”
Together, the districtwide goals and the work happening at schools such as Painted Hills demonstrate how the first pillar of Vision 2031 is intended to move from a long-term vision to everyday experiences for scholars.
Learn more about Vision 2031 and all three pillars at www.psusd.us/vision2031.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 23, 2026
Latest Instagram Posts
Tim O’Brien at the Coachella Valley Firebirds training camp!!
BREAKING NEWS 🚨: Murder Suspect Vicky Kim has made a court appearance for the first time in almost two weeks amidst medical delays and two refusals. Today she plead NOT GUILTY to all charges of killing her husband. She is set to appear October 7th for her preliminary hearing. Be sure to visit nbcpalmsprings.com for more information on this case. #breakingnews #courtnews #vickykim #coachellavalley #760
Social Time with Thalia & Jerry. Did you catch the bug that’s going around?
Talking With Thalia: GLP-1 medications have become a popular tool for weight loss, but what you eat while taking them matters, too. Local dietitian Jessica Brantley Lopez shares the importance of protein, complex carbohydrates, fiber and hydration, along with why smaller, more frequent meals may help manage side effects and support healthy weight loss. Jessica also opens up about her own experience with GLP-1 medication and how it changed her approach to helping others. Talking With Thalia is sponsored by DAP Health. Watch the full conversation at NBCPalmSprings.com. #TalkingWithThalia #DAPHealth #GLP1 #WeightLoss #Nutrition Dietitian HealthToday CoachellaValley PalmSprings NBCPalmSprings
Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery are one step closer to completing their $110 billion merger after a coalition of 12 state attorneys general reached a settlement with Paramount. The settlement resolves the states’ antitrust lawsuit, though it still requires court approval. The agreement includes commitments involving film production, workers and editorial independence for CNN and CBS News. California AG CNN’s Brian Stelter reports. #Paramount #WarnerBrosDiscovery #ParamountMerger #CNN #Hollywood #Media #Merger #Entertainment
A high-speed police chase in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, came to a dramatic end when the vehicle plunged into Lake Como. Dashcam video released by police shows the pursuit before the car crashes into the water. Four people inside the vehicle were pulled from the lake with no serious injuries reported. Police say the driver was charged with reckless driving. Watch the video and get more at NBCPalmSprings.com.
Social Time with Thalia & Jerry. Don’t sweat the small stuff!
As fall approaches, it’s time to start thinking about your annual flu shot. The CDC recommends flu vaccination every season for nearly everyone 6 months and older, and September or October is generally the ideal time for most people to get vaccinated. The 2026-27 flu vaccines have been updated to target the strains expected to circulate this season. There’s also a new option this year: Moderna’s mFLUSIVA, the first FDA-approved mRNA flu vaccine, for adults 50 and older. Talk with your health care provider about which flu vaccine is right for you and make a plan to get vaccinated this fall. Learn more about DAP Health at DAPHealth.org. #FluSeason #FluShot #FluVaccine #DAPHealth #CoachellaValley #PalmSprings #Health #Wellness #NBCPalmSprings
Murder Suspect Vicky Kim was set to appear in court at the Larson Justice Center today following her recent medical clearance to appear in court, but refused. However, she may be forced to appear should she refuse again. Stay tuned with NBC Palm Springs as we follow the latest developments of this case #VickyKim #arraignment #courtupdate #riversidecounty
🚨 20 ARRESTS. 6 GUNS SEIZED. Cathedral City Police report 20 arrests and six handgun seizures following two days of enforcement tied to a Mongols Motorcycle Club gathering. Police also issued 77 citations and impounded 14 vehicles. The operation involved multiple law enforcement agencies and was four weeks in the making. #CathedralCity #BreakingNews #Mongols #CoachellaValley #PublicSafety